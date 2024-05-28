Israeli Defense Ministry reports damage in northern towns amid Hezbollah conflict

2024-05-28 | 01:50
Israeli Defense Ministry reports damage in northern towns amid Hezbollah conflict
Israeli Defense Ministry reports damage in northern towns amid Hezbollah conflict

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that 930 homes and buildings have been damaged across 86 towns in northern Israel since the onset of the confrontation with Hezbollah.

Middle East News

Israel

Defense Ministry

Hezbollah

Conflict

Buildings

Iran's parliament re-elects ex-Guards commander Qalibaf as speaker ahead of presidential vote
CENTCOM: US forces destroy drone over Red Sea launched by Houthis
