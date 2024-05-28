News
European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025
Middle East News
2024-05-28 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025
The European Union said on Tuesday that it has extended sanctions on the Syrian government and its supporters until June 2025.
The bloc's countries stated that they remain "deeply concerned" about the situation in Syria, where 316 individuals and 86 entities are now subject to European sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans.
The Council of the European Union said in a statement, "After more than 13 years, the conflict remains a source of suffering and instability for the Syrian people and the region."
Reuters
Middle East News
European Union
Sanctions
Syria
2025
Conflict
War
