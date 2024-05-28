Saudi King heads cabinet meeting after medical treatment

Middle East News
2024-05-28 | 11:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi King heads cabinet meeting after medical treatment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi King heads cabinet meeting after medical treatment

Saudi Arabia's King Salman chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media said, the first time the monarch was reported to have carried out official duties since receiving medical treatment more than a week ago.

King Salman was seen in photographs heading the weekly cabinet meeting, held by video conference. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with ministers, could be seen in the photographs in attendance.

At the beginning of the meeting, the king thanked the Saudi people for their well-wishes and kind prayers.

"He also expressed his appreciation for everyone who sent him their wishes of health and wellness from the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, asking the Almighty God to grant everyone good health and happiness," according to the cabinet statement, carried by the state news agency.

It previously reported that King Salman was to receive medical care for lung inflammation. Prince Mohammed later postponed an official visit to Japan due to the king's health. Sources previously told Reuters the crown prince was also scheduled to visit China.

State TV broadcast footage of King Salman chairing the meeting, whose participants also included Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

King

Cabinet

Meeting

Medical

Treatment

LBCI Next
CENTCOM: US forces destroy drone over Red Sea launched by Houthis
Pilgrims' flights from Yemen's Sanaa to Saudi's Jeddah to restart on Tuesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26

Israeli official: War cabinet meeting expected Sunday evening to discuss agreement on hostages

LBCI
World News
2024-05-22

Saudi Arabia sends delegation to China without Crown Prince due to king's illness: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-19

Saudi Arabia's King to undergo tests due to high fever, state news agency reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-29

Aramco is looking at investment in new energies outside of Saudi Arabia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:32

WHO: Israeli incursion could halt Rafah's last functioning hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:33

Canada pledges more visas for Gazans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:32

WHO: Israeli incursion could halt Rafah's last functioning hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-05

Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:47

UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More