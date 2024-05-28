News
Saudi King heads cabinet meeting after medical treatment
Middle East News
2024-05-28 | 11:22
Saudi King heads cabinet meeting after medical treatment
Saudi Arabia's King Salman chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media said, the first time the monarch was reported to have carried out official duties since receiving medical treatment more than a week ago.
King Salman was seen in photographs heading the weekly cabinet meeting, held by video conference. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with ministers, could be seen in the photographs in attendance.
At the beginning of the meeting, the king thanked the Saudi people for their well-wishes and kind prayers.
"He also expressed his appreciation for everyone who sent him their wishes of health and wellness from the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, asking the Almighty God to grant everyone good health and happiness," according to the cabinet statement, carried by the state news agency.
It previously reported that King Salman was to receive medical care for lung inflammation. Prince Mohammed later postponed an official visit to Japan due to the king's health. Sources previously told Reuters the crown prince was also scheduled to visit China.
State TV broadcast footage of King Salman chairing the meeting, whose participants also included Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
King
Cabinet
Meeting
Medical
Treatment
