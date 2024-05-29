News
Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports
Middle East News
2024-05-29 | 06:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday that Tehran's sea-launched ballistic missile Ghadr has been made available to Yemen's Houthis.
"Iran's sea-launched ballistic missile, named Ghadr, now has been made available to Yemen's (Houthi) fighters," - reported Tasnim, which is believed to be affiliated to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.
"Now, the missile … has become a weapon capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime," Tasnim said.
Reuters
