News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
SANA: Israeli airstrike in Syria kills child and injures ten civilians
Middle East News
2024-05-29 | 14:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
SANA: Israeli airstrike in Syria kills child and injures ten civilians
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, a military source reported that at approximately 19:30 on Wednesday, the Israeli military conducted an airstrike from the direction of Lebanese territory.
The attack targeted a site in Syria's central region and struck a residential building in the coastal city of Baniyas.
The assault resulted in the death of a young girl and left ten civilians injured. The airstrike also caused significant material damage.
Middle East News
Syria
Israel
Airstrike
Next
China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations
South Korea and UAE sign pact to slash import duties at leaders' summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli airstrikes target military site in southern Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli airstrikes target military site in southern Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters
0
Middle East News
2024-03-01
Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria
Middle East News
2024-03-01
Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
0
Middle East News
06:28
Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports
Middle East News
06:28
Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Erdogan: UN spirit is dead in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Erdogan: UN spirit is dead in Gaza
0
World News
04:04
China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations
World News
04:04
China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-29
El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah
World News
2024-04-29
El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-29
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
Lebanon News
2024-04-29
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10
Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10
Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
0
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:20
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:20
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
3
Lebanon News
09:39
UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue
Lebanon News
09:39
UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue
4
Lebanon News
09:56
Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible
Lebanon News
09:56
Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible
5
Lebanon News
04:46
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
04:46
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue
6
Lebanon News
04:23
Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional
Lebanon News
04:23
Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional
7
Middle East News
06:28
Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports
Middle East News
06:28
Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports
8
World News
00:16
Algeria proposes UNSC action to 'stop killing in Rafah'
World News
00:16
Algeria proposes UNSC action to 'stop killing in Rafah'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More