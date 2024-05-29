Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs

Middle East News
2024-05-29 | 15:34
High views
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
0min
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that three Syrian fighters working with the Lebanese Hezbollah were killed Wednesday evening in an Israeli airstrike on Homs in central Syria.

The observatory stated that the three fighters were killed "by Israeli targeting of a military site in Al-Farqalas in the eastern countryside of Homs."

AFP

