China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

Middle East News
2024-05-30 | 00:27
Official media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China wishes to strengthen its relations with Arab countries to serve as a model for global peace and stability.

In a speech at the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, Xi stated that China is ready to work with Arab countries to resolve hotspot issues, thereby supporting long-term peace and stability.

He added that China will host the second China-Arab summit in 2026.

Reuters

