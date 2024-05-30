News
Israel sends messages to Tehran to avoid Iranian response to embassy attack
Middle East News
2024-05-30 | 06:07
Israel sends messages to Tehran to avoid Iranian response to embassy attack
Tasnim News Agency, quoting the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, reported that Israel has sent messages to Tehran through Egypt, stating that it will make concessions in Gaza to avoid an Iranian response to the attack on its embassy in Syria.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Israel
Message
Egypt
Attack
Embassy
Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death
Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt
Related Articles
0
Middle East News
2024-05-30
Israel attempted to avert Iran's response to embassy attack, Iranian Guards commander states
Middle East News
2024-05-30
Israel attempted to avert Iran's response to embassy attack, Iranian Guards commander states
0
Middle East News
2024-04-15
US Secretary of State speaks with Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts regarding Iranian attack on Israel
Middle East News
2024-04-15
US Secretary of State speaks with Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts regarding Iranian attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Iran's President says if Israel attacks Iranian territory, 'conditions' will completely change
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Iran's President says if Israel attacks Iranian territory, 'conditions' will completely change
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
0
Middle East News
07:22
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
Middle East News
07:22
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
0
World News
06:58
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar
World News
06:58
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar
0
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Death toll from Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee center rises to 40, Gaza's Civil Defense reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Death toll from Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee center rises to 40, Gaza's Civil Defense reports
0
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
1
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Paramedic killed by an Israeli strike in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:31
Paramedic killed by an Israeli strike in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
07:24
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
Middle East News
07:24
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
6
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli drone targets an ambulance belonging to the Islamic Health Organization in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli drone targets an ambulance belonging to the Islamic Health Organization in Naqoura
7
World News
08:14
France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition
World News
08:14
France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition
8
Middle East News
10:32
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran
Middle East News
10:32
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran
