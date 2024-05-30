Israel sends messages to Tehran to avoid Iranian response to embassy attack

Middle East News
2024-05-30 | 06:07
High views
0min
Tasnim News Agency, quoting the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, reported that Israel has sent messages to Tehran through Egypt, stating that it will make concessions in Gaza to avoid an Iranian response to the attack on its embassy in Syria.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Message

Egypt

Attack

Embassy

