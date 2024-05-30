Khamenei meets with Syrian president in Tehran

2024-05-30 | 08:09
LBCI
Khamenei meets with Syrian president in Tehran
Khamenei meets with Syrian president in Tehran

The Student News Network reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad today, Thursday, in Tehran.

It added that Assad offered his condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Reuters
 

