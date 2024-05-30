News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Khamenei meets with Syrian president in Tehran
Middle East News
2024-05-30 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Khamenei meets with Syrian president in Tehran
The Student News Network reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad today, Thursday, in Tehran.
It added that Assad offered his condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Syria
Bashar Al-Assad
Next
Israel says its army killed about 300 Palestinian militants in Rafah operation
Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Six killed from Iran-aligned groups in Israeli strikes on central Syria
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Six killed from Iran-aligned groups in Israeli strikes on central Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-04-24
Iran reduces its military presence in Syria after recent Israeli strikes
Middle East News
2024-04-24
Iran reduces its military presence in Syria after recent Israeli strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Israel downed most Iranian drones that flew over Syria: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Israel downed most Iranian drones that flew over Syria: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:32
Benny Gantz's party submits bill to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections
Middle East News
10:32
Benny Gantz's party submits bill to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections
0
Middle East News
09:10
Israel attempted to avert Iran's response to embassy attack, Iranian Guards commander states
Middle East News
09:10
Israel attempted to avert Iran's response to embassy attack, Iranian Guards commander states
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:47
Israel says its army killed about 300 Palestinian militants in Rafah operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:47
Israel says its army killed about 300 Palestinian militants in Rafah operation
0
Middle East News
06:23
Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death
Middle East News
06:23
Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
0
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
2
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
3
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
4
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
5
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
7
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More