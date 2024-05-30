Israel attempted to avert Iran's response to embassy attack, Iranian Guards commander states

Middle East News
2024-05-30 | 09:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel attempted to avert Iran&#39;s response to embassy attack, Iranian Guards commander states
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israel attempted to avert Iran's response to embassy attack, Iranian Guards commander states

Israel sent messages to Tehran via Egypt that it would "compromise" in Gaza to try to avert an Iranian response to an attack in April on Iran's embassy compound in Syria, Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards as saying.

Tasnim, citing the head of the Guards' Aerospace Force, Amirali Hajizadeh, provided a detail what it said were efforts at the time by Israel to avert an escalation of hostilities after the Damascus attack.

In the event, Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in its first direct attack on Israeli territory. This was in retaliation for what it said was an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate, in which seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed.

Israel has not confirmed or denied it was responsible for the attack. Israeli officials have, however, described the site hit as a Revolutionary Guards office near the embassy rather than a part of the diplomatic mission.

"Israel sent messages through Egypt's foreign minister that it will compromise in the war in Gaza to avoid Iran's retaliation," Amirali Hajizadeh said.

Contacted by Reuters, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not immediately give a comment.

Israel launched the war on Hamas in Gaza after a deadly attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 by the Palestinian Islamist group. Netanyahu has repeatedly said the aim is to eliminate Hamas, which is sworn to Israel's destruction, and he has resisted calls from allies for restraint - for example in its current offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Egyptian officials were not immediately available for comment.

Describing Iran's action, which Israel has said caused only light damage, Hajizadeh was quoted by Tasnim as saying: "We had to use a great number of missiles and drones to get through Israel's Iron Dome, we used 20 percent of our military capability in the operation".

Israel's military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said at the time that Iran had launched dozens of ground-to-ground missiles at Israel, most of them intercepted outside Israeli borders by Israel and its allies. They included more than 10 cruise missiles, he said.

The salvo of more than 200 drones and missiles caused light damage to one Israeli military facility, Hagari said.

The embassy attack and Iranian response prompted deep concern around the world over a potential crisis amid already volatile regional tensions over the Gaza conflict.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Tehran

Egypt

Gaza

Syria

Iran

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

LBCI Next
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:07

Israel sends messages to Tehran to avoid Iranian response to embassy attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:28

Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:01

Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Israel controls 75% of the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Israel hopes Slovenian Parliament 'rejects' recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
World News
11:24

Slovenian Parliament to approve recognition of Palestinian state on Tuesday

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

Benny Gantz's party submits bill to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
World News
10:04

Three thousand people protest in Armenia to denounce Pashinyan's concession of land to Azerbaijan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:34

Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs

LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
00:27

China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37

Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More