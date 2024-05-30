Benny Gantz's party submits bill to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections

2024-05-30 | 10:32
Benny Gantz&#39;s party submits bill to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections
Benny Gantz's party submits bill to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections

The centrist party of Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said Thursday it had submitted a bill to dissolve parliament and hold an early election.

In a statement, it said, "The head of the National Unity Party, Pnina Tamano-Shata, has put forward a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset. This follows the request of party leader Minister Benny Gantz to move forward in broad agreement to an election before October, a year since the massacre."

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benny Gantz

Parliament

Elections

Knesset

