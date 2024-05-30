News
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
2024-05-30 | 11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured the northern borders, where he announced that his country's army would continue targeting Hezbollah at the borders and deep in Lebanese territory.
Gallant's stance coincided with the Israeli army announcing that more than 3650 officers and soldiers have been injured since October 7, with nearly half of them during the Gaza incursion.
