Saudi Arabia to sell 0.64% Aramco stake as kingdom pushes to diversify its economy

Middle East News
2024-05-30 | 14:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia to sell 0.64% Aramco stake as kingdom pushes to diversify its economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia to sell 0.64% Aramco stake as kingdom pushes to diversify its economy

Saudi Arabia is selling a 0.64 percent stake in oil giant Aramco as the kingdom pushes ahead with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to diversify the economy.

Saudi Arabia is offering 1.545 billion Aramco shares and the offering period will commence on June 2. The price range is expected to be between SAR 26.70 and SAR 29.00 per share, as per the statement on Thursday.

The offering is the culmination of a years-long effort to sell another chunk in one of the world's most valuable companies after its record-setting IPO in 2019.
 
Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Aramco

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Economy

LBCI Next
Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-29

Aramco is looking at investment in new energies outside of Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-07

Saudi Arabia transfers 8% of Aramco to PIF portfolio, state news agency reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-26

Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-25

Moody's raises Saudi Arabia's local, foreign currency rating to 'Aa1'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Israel hopes Slovenian Parliament 'rejects' recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-20

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-07

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Middle East News
00:27

China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More