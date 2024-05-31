Houthi TV says US-British strikes leave at least two dead in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-05-31 | 00:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthi TV says US-British strikes leave at least two dead in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Houthi TV says US-British strikes leave at least two dead in Yemen

The US and British militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday as part of efforts to deter the militant group from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea, with Houthi media reporting at least two persons killed.

The US Central Command said in a statement that US and British forces had hit 13 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The British defense ministry said the joint operation targeted three locations in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which it said housed drones and surface-to-air weapons.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported at least two deaths and ten injuries from strikes against a radio building in Hodeidah's Al-Hawk district.

"As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimize any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure," the British defense ministry said in a statement.

"Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks."

The Houthi-run media said a total of 13 strikes had been launched against Yemen, including six on the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthi

United States

Britain

Strikes

Yemen

Red Sea

LBCI Next
Bosphorus traffic in Turkey suspended after ship engine failure
Iran uses criminal networks in Sweden, Swedish security service says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Yemen's Houthis confirm targeting Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-27

CENTCOM: US forces destroy drone over Red Sea launched by Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-25

Houthis in Yemen postpone release of 100 prisoners from government forces

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:50

China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
02:07

Bosphorus traffic in Turkey suspended after ship engine failure

LBCI
World News
00:07

Iran uses criminal networks in Sweden, Swedish security service says

LBCI
Middle East News
14:43

Saudi Arabia to sell 0.64% Aramco stake as kingdom pushes to diversify its economy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-23

Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-09

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More