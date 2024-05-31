News
Houthi TV says US-British strikes leave at least two dead in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-05-31 | 00:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Houthi TV says US-British strikes leave at least two dead in Yemen
The US and British militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday as part of efforts to deter the militant group from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea, with Houthi media reporting at least two persons killed.
The US Central Command said in a statement that US and British forces had hit 13 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
The British defense ministry said the joint operation targeted three locations in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which it said housed drones and surface-to-air weapons.
The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported at least two deaths and ten injuries from strikes against a radio building in Hodeidah's Al-Hawk district.
"As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimize any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure," the British defense ministry said in a statement.
"Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks."
The Houthi-run media said a total of 13 strikes had been launched against Yemen, including six on the capital Sanaa.
The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthi
United States
Britain
Strikes
Yemen
Red Sea
