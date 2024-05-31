Houthis affirm they will 'escalate in response to escalation' following US and British airstrikes

2024-05-31 | 05:14
Houthis affirm they will &#39;escalate in response to escalation&#39; following US and British airstrikes
Houthis affirm they will 'escalate in response to escalation' following US and British airstrikes

Yemeni Houthis threatened on Friday to escalate attacks on maritime navigation in response to American and British airstrikes overnight, which, according to Houthi media, led to the deaths of 16 people.

Houthi official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti stated on his X account that "the American-British aggression will not deter us from continuing our military operations in support of Palestine, and we will respond to escalation with escalation." 

He added that "targeting civilian facilities such as radio stations, ports, and communications will not break the will of the Yemeni people, but will only increase their steadfastness and resilience."

AFP

