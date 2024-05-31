Former Iran parliament speaker signs up for presidential vote after Raisi death

Former Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative, was among candidates registering on Friday for an early election next month following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, state media reported.



Larijani, an adviser and ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told reporters that he would focus on fixing the economic problems facing Iranians and "resolving (US) sanctions", while maintaining a strong defense.



Larijani was barred from standing in the 2021 presidential race by the clerical-led Guardian Council which vets candidates. But an Iranian insider told Reuters that Larijani decided to run after he was assured by top officials that he would not be disqualified by the hardline council. No reason was given for the change.



Iran on Thursday started the registration of candidates for the June 28 election.





