Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea

Middle East News
2024-05-31 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis launched a missile attack on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to US and British strikes on Yemen, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Friday.

Six US and British strikes have killed 16 people and wounded 41, including civilians, Saree said in a televised statement.

Strikes on the province of Hodeidah targeted the port of Salif, a radio building in Al-Hawk district, Ghalifa camp, and two houses, Saree said.

The US and British militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday to deter the militant group from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.

The U.S. Central Command said US and British forces had hit 13 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The British defense ministry said the joint operation targeted three locations in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which it said housed drones and surface-to-air weapons.

"As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimize any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure," the British defense ministry said.

"Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks."

Houthi spokesperson Mohamed Abdelsalam said the strikes were a "brutal aggression" against Yemen as punishment for its support of Gaza.

In Tehran, Houthi-allied Iran condemned the strikes as "violations of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity..., international laws and human rights", Iranian state media reported.

"The aggressor US and British governments are responsible for the consequences of these crimes against the Yemeni people," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthi

Yemen

United States

Carrier

Eisenhower

Red Sea

LBCI Next
Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS
Former Iran parliament speaker signs up for presidential vote after Raisi death
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Yemen's Houthis confirm targeting Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Houthis report targeting bulk carrier, a number of US war destroyers in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Houthi TV says US-British strikes leave at least two dead in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49

Jordan to host international conference on Gaza emergency humanitarian response on June 11

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Security Council decides to withdraw UN mission from Iraq by the end of 2025

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

White House: Biden will make statements regarding the Middle East on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-30

Muslim worshipers stream out of Saudi Arabia after hajj

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

UNRWA warns it will stop activities on Wednesday in Gaza if not supplied with fuel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21

Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader emphasizes constant contact with former President Aoun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
World News
00:28

Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More