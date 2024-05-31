News
Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS
Middle East News
2024-05-31 | 08:53
Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS
Two sources told Reuters on Friday that Iraq executed eight people in a prison in the city of Nasiriyah in the south of the country after convicting them of belonging to the Islamic State organization.
One of the sources said, "A team from the Ministry of Justice oversaw the execution of eight terrorists... on charges of belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS."
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Execution
ISIS
Nasiriyah
