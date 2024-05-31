Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS

Middle East News
2024-05-31 | 08:53
Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS
Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS

Two sources told Reuters on Friday that Iraq executed eight people in a prison in the city of Nasiriyah in the south of the country after convicting them of belonging to the Islamic State organization.

One of the sources said, "A team from the Ministry of Justice oversaw the execution of eight terrorists... on charges of belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Execution

ISIS

Nasiriyah

Belgium’s Ghent University severs ties with all Israeli universities
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
