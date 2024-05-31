White House: Biden will make statements regarding the Middle East on Friday

2024-05-31 | 10:38
White House: Biden will make statements regarding the Middle East on Friday

The White House stated that US President Joe Biden intends to make statements regarding the Middle East later on Friday.

No further details were provided.

Reuters

