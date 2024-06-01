Iran arrests 35 in raid on ‘Satanist gathering’

Middle East News
2024-06-01 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran arrests 35 in raid on ‘Satanist gathering’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran arrests 35 in raid on ‘Satanist gathering’

Iranian authorities have arrested 35 people in a raid on a “Satanist network gathering” in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, local media reported Saturday.

The raid took place after police had “identified the location” of the gathering, which featured “signs and symbols of Satanism, alcohol and drugs,” ISNA news agency said.

Raids on so-called “Satanist” gatherings are not uncommon in the deeply conservative country, often targeting parties or concerts with alcohol consumption, which is largely banned in Iran.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of “31 men and four women at the venue” were taken into custody and referred to judicial authorities, ISNA said quoting Ruhollah Yaarizadeh, police chief in Khuzestan’s Dezful city.


AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Arrest

Raid

Satanist

Gathering

LBCI Next
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-17

Iran has arrested three Europeans in a 'satanic' gathering along with 260 others

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Argentina requests arrest of Iranian minister over 1994 Jewish center bombing

LBCI
World News
2024-04-19

Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-06

Iran: Senior ISIS member and others arrested

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi

LBCI
World News
06:58

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-13

Turkey, Iraq to hold high-level talks on security, energy in Baghdad

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
00:39

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

Lapid urges Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza agreement, offers support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More