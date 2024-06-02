Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency

Middle East News
2024-06-02 | 03:41
High views
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency

Iran's hardline former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered to run for president in the country's June 28 election, organized after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month, Iran's state television reported on Sunday.

However he could be barred from the race: the country's cleric-led Guardian Council will vet candidates, and publish the list of qualified ones on June 11.

Reuters

