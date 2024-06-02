Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran

2024-06-02 | 06:42
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Tehran to protest a joint Chinese-Emirati statement regarding Iran's sovereignty over three islands also claimed by the UAE.

The two countries claim sovereignty over Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb islands, but Iran has controlled them since 1971, shortly before the UAE gained full independence from Britain and established the state, which is now allied with Washington.

Reuters

