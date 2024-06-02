Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

Middle East News
2024-06-02 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

In a first official Iranian visit by an Iranian official abroad after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will arrive in Lebanon tomorrow. This marks his first visit since being appointed as acting foreign minister, succeeding Minister Abdollahian.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Iran

Lebanon

LBCI Next
President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza
New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-19

Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-12

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir

LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:16

Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03

Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03

Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More