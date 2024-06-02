News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
Middle East News
2024-06-02 | 07:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
In a first official Iranian visit by an Iranian official abroad after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will arrive in Lebanon tomorrow. This marks his first visit since being appointed as acting foreign minister, succeeding Minister Abdollahian.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Iran
Lebanon
Next
President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza
New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-19
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
Lebanon News
2024-05-19
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack
0
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza
0
Middle East News
06:56
New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir
Middle East News
06:56
New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir
0
Middle East News
06:42
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran
Middle East News
06:42
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran
0
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:16
Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:16
Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:38
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle
Lebanon News
08:38
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle
2
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
3
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
4
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
5
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
6
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More