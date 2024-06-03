Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo

2024-06-03 | 00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo

Syrian state media reported, citing a military source, that several people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting some sites around the city of Aleppo.

The source added that the attack also caused some material losses.

Reuters

