Qatar Airways is in talks to purchase aircraft from Airbus and Boeing

Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer said on Monday that the company is in talks with Airbus and Boeing about a significant order for wide-body aircraft.



Al Meer told reporters that a report regarding the company's discussions with Airbus to purchase A350 aircraft and with Boeing to purchase 777X aircraft is largely accurate.



Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that Qatar Airways is in discussions to purchase about 200 aircraft, divided between Airbus and Boeing. Al Meer confirmed the existence of talks regarding an order but declined to comment on whether the number was higher or lower than the figure mentioned in the report.



Reuters