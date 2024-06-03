Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes

Middle East News
2024-06-03 | 03:59
High views
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China calls on Iran and the United Arab Emirates to resolve their disputes peacefully through dialogue and consultation.

Iranian official media reported on Sunday that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chinese ambassador in Tehran to protest against a joint Chinese-Emirati statement regarding Iran's sovereignty over three islands also claimed by the UAE.

In response to a question about this issue at a regular press conference, the spokesperson reiterated that "China's position on the three islands is consistent."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

China

UAE

Iran

Dispute

Islands

