News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes
Middle East News
2024-06-03 | 03:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes
A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China calls on Iran and the United Arab Emirates to resolve their disputes peacefully through dialogue and consultation.
Iranian official media reported on Sunday that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chinese ambassador in Tehran to protest against a joint Chinese-Emirati statement regarding Iran's sovereignty over three islands also claimed by the UAE.
In response to a question about this issue at a regular press conference, the spokesperson reiterated that "China's position on the three islands is consistent."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
China
UAE
Iran
Dispute
Islands
Next
16 killed from Iran-aligned groups due to Israeli airstrike on northern Syria
Qatar Airways is in talks to purchase aircraft from Airbus and Boeing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-02
China and UAE express readiness to exchange defense and security expertise
World News
2024-06-02
China and UAE express readiness to exchange defense and security expertise
0
World News
2024-05-20
Philippines urges China to allow scrutiny of disputed shoal
World News
2024-05-20
Philippines urges China to allow scrutiny of disputed shoal
0
Middle East News
2024-04-30
UAE-Iran joint economic commission convenes for first time in 10 years
Middle East News
2024-04-30
UAE-Iran joint economic commission convenes for first time in 10 years
0
World News
2024-04-22
China is committed to resolving maritime disputes through talks
World News
2024-04-22
China is committed to resolving maritime disputes through talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Egypt: Rafah border crossing can't reopen unless Israeli forces quit the Gaza side
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Egypt: Rafah border crossing can't reopen unless Israeli forces quit the Gaza side
0
Middle East News
06:46
El-Sisi assigns Prime Minister to form a new government
Middle East News
06:46
El-Sisi assigns Prime Minister to form a new government
0
Middle East News
05:29
Khamenei says Israel is 'on the path to demise'
Middle East News
05:29
Khamenei says Israel is 'on the path to demise'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:51
Gallant tells Blinken: Hamas rule must end and a Palestinian alternative must be identified
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:51
Gallant tells Blinken: Hamas rule must end and a Palestinian alternative must be identified
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
3
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:55
Shoukry: Egypt is clear in its rejection of Israeli presence at Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:55
Shoukry: Egypt is clear in its rejection of Israeli presence at Rafah crossing
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
Blinken speaks with Gantz and Gallant about ceasefire plan in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
Blinken speaks with Gantz and Gallant about ceasefire plan in Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More