Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

2024-06-03 | 11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

The Iranian Students' News Agency reported on Monday that an advisor to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria yesterday, Sunday.

The Agency mentioned that the official's name is Saeid Abyar without specifying his rank.

