Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

Middle East News
2024-06-04 | 00:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

Large swaths of northern Israel were engulfed by wildfires set off by rockets launched from Lebanon by the militant group Hezbollah, with rescue teams battling on Monday to get them under control.

Many Israelis who live in towns near the Lebanon border evacuated months ago given the escalating fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Some houses caught fire, local media reported.

The Israeli military sent equipment and soldiers to help contain the flames, which spread quickly due to hot and dry weather, and six military reservists were lightly injured.

"The forces gained control over the locations of fire, and at this stage, no human life is at risk," the military said.

Israel's parks authority said earlier on Monday that fires had already covered hundreds of acres. The national fire service said its firefighters were operating late into the night in several spots, including in the town of Kiryat Shmona, where they were trying to protect a line of houses.

Police said they closed off roads and were telling residents still in the area to clear out.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Rockets

Fires

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Iraq detains at least 12 after attack on Baghdad KFC
G7 leaders 'fully endorse' President Joe Biden's Gaza peace plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-05

Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets into Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-27

Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-23

Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43

Qatar says waiting for ‘clear position’ from Israel on ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

Gaza's death toll reaches 36,550 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish ministry: Two soldiers killed in military training plane crash

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28

UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-02

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-09

Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

LBCI
World News
2024-04-19

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More