Iraq detains at least 12 after attack on Baghdad KFC

Iraqi security forces cracked down on rioters in Baghdad who were attacking a KFC on Monday, wounding three with live fire and detaining at least 12, security and medical sources told Reuters.



The attack on a KFC on the city's Palestine Street is at least the third in just over a week and was reported just as a senior official in the Iran-backed Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah released a statement calling on Iraqis to "boycott and expel" US brands.



The attack caused significant damage but no injuries to staff or customers, the sources said.



The store was opened by Americana Group, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut. Americana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Iraqi security forces did not immediately comment on Monday night's attacks.



The KFC brand, previously known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is owned by US-based Yum! Brands.



Reuters