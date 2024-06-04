Israel: No date set for Netanyahu's address to US Congress

Middle East News
2024-06-04 | 00:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel: No date set for Netanyahu&#39;s address to US Congress
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel: No date set for Netanyahu's address to US Congress

No date has been set for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, his office and congressional sources said on Monday, following reports that the leader's speech had been set for June 13.

Without citing a source, a Punchbowl News reporter said on X.com that Netanyahu would address a meeting of the U House of Representatives and the Senate on June 13. Politico and Bloomberg later reported the same date, citing unnamed sources.

That would bring the Israeli premier to Washington when US President Joe Biden, who has clashed with Netanyahu over the Gaza war, is expected to be in Puglia, Italy, for a June 13 to 15 G7 leaders' summit. The US is Israel's main ally and provides billions of dollars in aid.

The Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement that a date for his address to Congress had yet to be set, but that it would not take place on June 13 due to a Jewish holiday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

Congress

Speech

LBCI Next
Europeans' draft IAEA resolution presses Iran on particles, inspectors: Reuters
Iraq detains at least 12 after attack on Baghdad KFC
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

FIFA Congress: Palestinian Federation demands FIFA freeze Israel's membership

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16

Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses

LBCI
World News
2024-05-15

US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43

Qatar says waiting for ‘clear position’ from Israel on ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

Gaza's death toll reaches 36,550 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish ministry: Two soldiers killed in military training plane crash

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28

UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-02

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-09

Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

LBCI
World News
2024-04-19

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More