No date has been set for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, his office and congressional sources said on Monday, following reports that the leader's speech had been set for June 13.



Without citing a source, a Punchbowl News reporter said on X.com that Netanyahu would address a meeting of the U House of Representatives and the Senate on June 13. Politico and Bloomberg later reported the same date, citing unnamed sources.



That would bring the Israeli premier to Washington when US President Joe Biden, who has clashed with Netanyahu over the Gaza war, is expected to be in Puglia, Italy, for a June 13 to 15 G7 leaders' summit. The US is Israel's main ally and provides billions of dollars in aid.



The Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement that a date for his address to Congress had yet to be set, but that it would not take place on June 13 due to a Jewish holiday.



