Turkish ministry: Two soldiers killed in military training plane crash

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that a military training aircraft crashed in the central province of Kayseri, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers.



The ministry stated that the SF-260D training aircraft had taken off from an air base in Kayseri with two pilots on board for training exercises when it crashed for an unknown reason.



The ministry added that emergency crews were dispatched to the crash site, where it was determined that both pilots had been killed in the incident.



Reuters