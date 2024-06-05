Slowdown in non-oil activities in UAE in May due to production restrictions

2024-06-05 | 00:50
Slowdown in non-oil activities in UAE in May due to production restrictions
Slowdown in non-oil activities in UAE in May due to production restrictions

Wednesday's survey revealed that restrictions on production capacity have impacted non-oil business activity in the UAE in May, with the slowest pace of output growth recorded in 16 months.

The S&P Global PMI for the UAE, seasonally adjusted, stood at 55.3 points in May, unchanged from the April reading, which was the lowest since August of last year.

Reuters

