Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
38
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Jordan announces largest drug bust in years
Middle East News
2024-06-05 | 06:07
Jordan announces largest drug bust in years
Jordanian officials said on Wednesday that they have thwarted two plans to smuggle millions of Captagon drug pills through a border crossing close to Saudi Arabia, in the largest seizure in years of drugs trafficked by networks linked to Iran operating in southern Syria.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Drugs
Captagon
Syria
Iran
Gaza Health Ministry reports: 36,586 deaths, 83,074 injuries since October 7
Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-04-13
2024-04-13
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
12:32
Middle East News
2024-06-03
2024-06-03
Middle East News
2024-06-03
2024-06-03
Middle East News
07:41
07:41
Middle East News
07:22
07:22
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
07:15
Middle East News
05:50
05:50
Lebanon News
02:53
02:53
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
07:15
World News
2024-05-06
2024-05-06
Lebanon News
00:32
00:32
Middle East News
2024-05-21
2024-05-21
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
2024-05-14
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
2024-04-30
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
02:53
02:53
Lebanon News
13:15
13:15
Lebanon News
15:20
15:20
Lebanon News
00:32
00:32
Lebanon News
07:40
07:40
Lebanon News
04:38
04:38
Lebanon News
10:07
10:07
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
12:31
