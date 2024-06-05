Turkey sentences Kurdish-supporting mayor to over 19 years in prison on "terrorism" charges

Turkey sentences Kurdish-supporting mayor to over 19 years in prison on &quot;terrorism&quot; charges
Turkey sentences Kurdish-supporting mayor to over 19 years in prison on "terrorism" charges

The mayor of the city of Hakkari in the far southeast of Turkey has been sentenced to 19 and a half years in prison on "terrorism" charges, according to his defense team's announcement to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday.

The dismissal of Mehmet Siddik Akis, the first Kurdish-supporting mayor to be dismissed since the municipal elections on March 31, has caused significant tensions in the country.

