News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yoga
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Medics: Hezbollah drones wound seven in northern Israel village
Middle East News
2024-06-05 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Medics: Hezbollah drones wound seven in northern Israel village
Projectiles described by Lebanese Hezbollah as kamikaze drones were launched into northern Israel on Wednesday, wounding at least seven people including one who was in critical condition, medics said.
The attack on Hurfeish, a Druse Arab village located 3 km (1.5 miles) from the border, followed a warning by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that long-running exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in parallel to the Gaza war could soon escalate.
Witnesses said a soccer field in Hurfeish was struck. There was no immediate word on the casualties' identities. TV footage from the scene showed army vehicles and smoke in the field.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Israeli military said there had been several launches from Lebanon at Hurfeish. The military said it failed to sound sirens ordering people to shelters, and was investigating the incident.
Reuters
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel
Gaza
War
Hamas
Next
Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Slowdown in non-oil activities in UAE in May due to production restrictions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:46
Houthis carry out three military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea
Middle East News
15:46
Houthis carry out three military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea
0
World News
12:01
IAEA Board passes resolution against Iran on cooperation
World News
12:01
IAEA Board passes resolution against Iran on cooperation
0
World News
10:44
Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar for talks with its Amir
World News
10:44
Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar for talks with its Amir
0
World News
10:09
Zelenskyy to visit Qatar on Wednesday: Reuters source
World News
10:09
Zelenskyy to visit Qatar on Wednesday: Reuters source
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
14:58
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
14:58
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
0
World News
00:30
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
World News
00:30
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
Lebanon News
02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
3
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
5
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
7
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
8
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More