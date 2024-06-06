Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea

2024-06-06 | 00:39
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea

British maritime security company Ambrey said in a statement that a cargo ship owned by a Greek company is believed to have been targeted by Yemeni Houthis while it was heading north in the Red Sea.

Its transmissions stopped 118 nautical miles east of Massawa, Eritrea. The statement said the ship had sailed from Mormugao, India, and was heading towards the Suez Canal.

Reuters

