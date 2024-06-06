News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-06-06 | 00:39
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
British maritime security company Ambrey said in a statement that a cargo ship owned by a Greek company is believed to have been targeted by Yemeni Houthis while it was heading north in the Red Sea.
Its transmissions stopped 118 nautical miles east of Massawa, Eritrea. The statement said the ship had sailed from Mormugao, India, and was heading towards the Suez Canal.
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthis
Red Sea
Ambrey
Greek
Company
Ship
Attack
