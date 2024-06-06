News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-06-06 | 03:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon
The Israeli army announced on Thursday the death of a soldier in the northern region, where almost daily exchanges of gunfire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been occurring.
According to a statement by the army, the soldier was "killed during fighting in the north" on Wednesday after two explosive-laden drones were launched from Lebanon towards the town of Hurfeish in northern Israel.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Soldier
Death
Gunfire
Army
Next
UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border
0
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth
0
Middle East News
00:39
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
Middle East News
00:39
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
15:46
Houthis carry out three military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea
Middle East News
15:46
Houthis carry out three military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea
0
Middle East News
13:33
Medics: Hezbollah drones wound seven in northern Israel village
Middle East News
13:33
Medics: Hezbollah drones wound seven in northern Israel village
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep
0
World News
2024-05-20
Philippines urges China to allow scrutiny of disputed shoal
World News
2024-05-20
Philippines urges China to allow scrutiny of disputed shoal
0
World News
2024-05-18
Pakistan summons Kyrgyz envoy after violence
World News
2024-05-18
Pakistan summons Kyrgyz envoy after violence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
2
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
3
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
4
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
5
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
6
Lebanon News
09:22
Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras
Lebanon News
09:22
Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras
7
Lebanon News
14:28
LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy
Lebanon News
14:28
LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy
8
Lebanon News
14:43
US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:43
US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More