Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon

2024-06-06 | 03:01
Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Thursday the death of a soldier in the northern region, where almost daily exchanges of gunfire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been occurring.

According to a statement by the army, the soldier was "killed during fighting in the north" on Wednesday after two explosive-laden drones were launched from Lebanon towards the town of Hurfeish in northern Israel.

AFP

