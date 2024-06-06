News
Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port
Middle East News
2024-06-06 | 09:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port
Yemen's Houthi group said on Thursday it launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port.
"The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa, while the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthi
Operations
Iraq
Islamic Resistance
Israel
Haifa Port
