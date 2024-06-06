Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port

Middle East News
2024-06-06 | 09:02
High views
0min
Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port

Yemen's Houthi group said on Thursday it launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port.

"The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa, while the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthi

Operations

Iraq

Islamic Resistance

Israel

Haifa Port

Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
Houthis carry out three military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea
