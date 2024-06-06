News
Ambrey says it is aware of incident west of Yemen's Mokha
2024-06-06 | 12:15
British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that it is aware of an incident approximately 19 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mokha.
The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.
Reuters
Ambrey
Yemen
Mokha
Houthi
