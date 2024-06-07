News
Houthis detain Yemenis working for organizations affiliated with UN and US
Middle East News
2024-06-07 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Houthis detain Yemenis working for organizations affiliated with UN and US
Three officials from the internationally recognized Yemeni government told Reuters on Friday that Houthi security forces have detained at least fifteen Yemeni employees working for international organizations, including the United Nations.
The officials stated that members of the Houthi intelligence services arrested nine UN employees, three employees of the US-funded National Democratic Institute, and three employees of a local human rights organization in a series of raids on Thursday.
Houthi intelligence officers, who control the capital Sanaa and large parts of northern Yemen, raided the homes and offices of these individuals, seizing phones and computers.
The officials from the internationally recognized government, which primarily controls areas in southern Yemen, said that the detained UN employees work in the Office of Human Rights and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The United Nations office and the National Democratic Institute have not yet responded to Reuters' request for confirmation or comment. Additionally, there has been no comment from the Houthi spokesperson so far.
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthis
Yemen
Employees
Detained
United Nations
United States
