Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will join at least 12 other heads of state and government invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to take part in next week's Group of Seven (G7) summit, officials said on Friday.



The unusually long guest list reflects Italy's desire to broaden the horizons of the G7, a club of wealthy democracies that comprises the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.



"The G7 brings together countries that are like-minded regarding fundamental principles and standards, but it is not closed off like a fortress. It opens up to the world," said a senior official who declined to be named.



Diplomats had already released a list of many of those expected at the June 13-15 gathering, including the leaders of India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Algeria, Kenya and Mauritania.



All those countries have now confirmed their attendance, meaning a first overseas trip for India's Narendra Modi since his election victory this week and for Cyril Ramaphosa, who lost an overall majority in South Africa this month.



Emphasising concern over the situation in the Middle East, officials on Friday confirmed that both the Saudi crown prince and Jordan's King Abdullah would attend discussions in Borgo Egnazia, an exclusive resort in the southeastern Puglia region.



It is believed to be the first time a leader from Saudi Arabia, a country regularly accused of human rights abuses, has been invited to join a G7 summit.



"We do not always have the same approach, but it is through dialogue and by understanding different needs that results are achieved," the Italian official said.





Reuters