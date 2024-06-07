News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia's Crown prince joins long guest list for G7 summit
Middle East News
2024-06-07 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Arabia's Crown prince joins long guest list for G7 summit
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will join at least 12 other heads of state and government invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to take part in next week's Group of Seven (G7) summit, officials said on Friday.
The unusually long guest list reflects Italy's desire to broaden the horizons of the G7, a club of wealthy democracies that comprises the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.
"The G7 brings together countries that are like-minded regarding fundamental principles and standards, but it is not closed off like a fortress. It opens up to the world," said a senior official who declined to be named.
Diplomats had already released a list of many of those expected at the June 13-15 gathering, including the leaders of India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Algeria, Kenya and Mauritania.
All those countries have now confirmed their attendance, meaning a first overseas trip for India's Narendra Modi since his election victory this week and for Cyril Ramaphosa, who lost an overall majority in South Africa this month.
Emphasising concern over the situation in the Middle East, officials on Friday confirmed that both the Saudi crown prince and Jordan's King Abdullah would attend discussions in Borgo Egnazia, an exclusive resort in the southeastern Puglia region.
It is believed to be the first time a leader from Saudi Arabia, a country regularly accused of human rights abuses, has been invited to join a G7 summit.
"We do not always have the same approach, but it is through dialogue and by understanding different needs that results are achieved," the Italian official said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Crown
Prince
Guest
List
G7
Summit
Next
Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen
No reply yet from Hamas on ceasefire deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-22
Saudi Arabia sends delegation to China without Crown Prince due to king's illness: Reuters
World News
2024-05-22
Saudi Arabia sends delegation to China without Crown Prince due to king's illness: Reuters
0
World News
2024-04-02
US national security advisor traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince
World News
2024-04-02
US national security advisor traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince
0
World News
2024-06-05
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy
World News
2024-06-05
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy
0
World News
2024-06-03
Zelenskyy to participate in 50th G7 Summit in Italy
World News
2024-06-03
Zelenskyy to participate in 50th G7 Summit in Italy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19
UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19
UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children
0
Middle East News
08:11
Al-Masirah: US and British airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Yemen
Middle East News
08:11
Al-Masirah: US and British airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Yemen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:49
UN agency: Sudan could soon have 10 million internally displaced people
World News
07:49
UN agency: Sudan could soon have 10 million internally displaced people
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-13
US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech
Lebanon News
2024-03-13
US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
2
Lebanon News
00:55
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
00:55
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
3
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
4
Middle East News
08:11
Al-Masirah: US and British airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Yemen
Middle East News
08:11
Al-Masirah: US and British airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Yemen
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
7
World News
04:55
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
World News
04:55
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More