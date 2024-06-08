News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Middle East News
2024-06-08 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that France and the United States will double their efforts to avoid an escalation in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, where he emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.
Standing alongside his American counterpart Joe Biden, who is visiting France, Macron added that Paris and Washington have also witnessed a strategy of escalation by Iran in the region, adding that the two countries are determined to apply the necessary pressure to stop this escalation.
Reuters
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
De escalation
Conflict
United States
France
Strategy
Next
Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-28
French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-04-28
French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-07
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-06-07
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Middle East News
2024-06-05
Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-06-05
Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Haniyeh expresses: Israel cannot impose its options on Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Haniyeh expresses: Israel cannot impose its options on Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-26
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
2024-03-26
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
Lebanon News
03:27
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
2
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
Lebanon News
05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
7
Lebanon News
13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More