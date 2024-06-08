Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that France and the United States will double their efforts to avoid an escalation in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, where he emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.



Standing alongside his American counterpart Joe Biden, who is visiting France, Macron added that Paris and Washington have also witnessed a strategy of escalation by Iran in the region, adding that the two countries are determined to apply the necessary pressure to stop this escalation.



Reuters