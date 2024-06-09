Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen's Aden, UKMTO reports

Middle East News
2024-06-09 | 00:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen&#39;s Aden, UKMTO reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen's Aden, UKMTO reports

Two ships caught on fire after being hit by projectiles off Yemen's Aden, two UK maritime agencies reported on Sunday.

The British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday an Antigua- and Barbuda-flagged general cargo ship was struck by a missile 83 nautical miles southeast of Aden and caught fire. The fire was later contained.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report from a captain of a vessel of an incident 80 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

"The ship was heading southwest along the Gulf of Aden at a speed of 8.2 knots when the forward station was struck by a missile. A fire started but was neutralized," Ambrey said in an advisory note.

"A second missile was sighted but did not hit the ship. Persons on board small boats in the vicinity opened fire on the ship during the incident."

Ambrey said the ship changed course to port and increased speed, adding that "no injuries were reported."

Separately, UKMTO said it received a report from a master of a vessel about another incident 70 nautical miles southwest of Aden.

"The master reports that the vessel was hit by an unknown projectile on the aft section, which resulted in a fire. Damage control is underway," UKMTO said in advisory note.

It added that no casualties were reported and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.

Reuters

Middle East News

Vessels

Yemen

Aden

Ships

Fire

Houthi

UKMTO

LBCI Next
UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen
Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-14

Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported

LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-06

Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:48

Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06

Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Security sources to Reuters: Drones seen flying from direction of Iran over Iraq’s Sulaymaniya

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45

Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More