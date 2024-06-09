News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen's Aden, UKMTO reports
Middle East News
2024-06-09 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen's Aden, UKMTO reports
Two ships caught on fire after being hit by projectiles off Yemen's Aden, two UK maritime agencies reported on Sunday.
The British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday an Antigua- and Barbuda-flagged general cargo ship was struck by a missile 83 nautical miles southeast of Aden and caught fire. The fire was later contained.
Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report from a captain of a vessel of an incident 80 nautical miles southeast of Aden.
"The ship was heading southwest along the Gulf of Aden at a speed of 8.2 knots when the forward station was struck by a missile. A fire started but was neutralized," Ambrey said in an advisory note.
"A second missile was sighted but did not hit the ship. Persons on board small boats in the vicinity opened fire on the ship during the incident."
Ambrey said the ship changed course to port and increased speed, adding that "no injuries were reported."
Separately, UKMTO said it received a report from a master of a vessel about another incident 70 nautical miles southwest of Aden.
"The master reports that the vessel was hit by an unknown projectile on the aft section, which resulted in a fire. Damage control is underway," UKMTO said in advisory note.
It added that no casualties were reported and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.
Reuters
Middle East News
Vessels
Yemen
Aden
Ships
Fire
Houthi
UKMTO
Next
UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen
Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-10
Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman
World News
2024-04-10
Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman
0
Middle East News
2024-03-14
Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported
Middle East News
2024-03-14
Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported
0
Middle East News
04:07
UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen
Middle East News
04:07
UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-06-06
Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port
Middle East News
2024-06-06
Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:07
UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen
Middle East News
04:07
UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen
0
Middle East News
10:48
Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Middle East News
10:48
Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Security sources to Reuters: Drones seen flying from direction of Iran over Iraq’s Sulaymaniya
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Security sources to Reuters: Drones seen flying from direction of Iran over Iraq’s Sulaymaniya
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
0
World News
2024-06-07
Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum
World News
2024-06-07
Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
2
Lebanon News
13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum
3
Lebanon News
05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
Lebanon News
05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire
6
Lebanon News
03:27
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:27
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More