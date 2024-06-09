News
Israeli finance minister calls for 'marathon' 2025 state budget talks next week
Middle East News
2024-06-09 | 07:26
Israeli finance minister calls for 'marathon' 2025 state budget talks next week
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday called for talks next week to draft the 2025 state budget which he said would be "marathon discussions" aimed at moving the economy on from a war that has strained public finances to boosting growth.
In a letter to budget chief Yogev Gradus, Smotrich said the budget discussions would be held on June 18-19, a process that typically takes two months rather than two days. Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron is scheduled to participate.
"I will ask you to prepare for two days of marathon discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday, 18 June 19," he said in the letter. Smotrich said they would examine the data to obtain a comprehensive and clear picture to respond quickly and efficiently to the challenges the country faces.
Smotrich said the war and its effect on the economy required fiscal responsibility and full transparency in policy formulation and decision-making.
Israel's economy is projected to grow around 2 percent this year, or zero on a per capita basis.
The extra spending has not been offset with cutbacks in other areas or higher taxes, so that the annual budget deficit reached 7.2 percent of gross domestic product in May, above a 6.6 percent target for all of 2024 - which itself was raised from a pre-war level of 2.25 percent.
On Smotrich's watch, both S&P Global Ratings and Moody's have this year lowered their credit ratings for Israel due to elevated geopolitical risks.
Smotrich has said the cuts were not based on sound economic reasoning and tantamount to a pessimistic "manifesto."
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Finance Minister
Bezalel Smotrich
Budget
War
Gaza
Economy
Bank
