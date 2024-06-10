News
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
Middle East News
2024-06-10 | 00:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
The Biden administration is close to finalizing a treaty with Saudi Arabia that would commit the US to help defend the Gulf nation as part of a deal to encourage diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US and Saudi officials.
The possible deal, widely telegraphed by US and other officials for weeks, is part of a wider package that would include a US-Saudi civil nuclear pact, steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state, and an end to the war in Gaza, where months of ceasefire efforts have failed to bring peace.
Approval of the treaty, which the WSJ said would be known as the Strategic Alliance Agreement, would require a two-thirds majority vote in the US Senate, a threshold that would be difficult to achieve unless the treaty was tied to Israeli-Saudi normalization.
The draft treaty is modeled loosely on Washington's mutual security pact with Japan, the newspaper cited US and Saudi officials as saying.
In exchange for the US commitment to help defend Saudi Arabia if it were attacked, the draft treaty would grant Washington access to Saudi territory and airspace to protect US interests and regional partners, the newspaper reported.
It is also intended to bind Riyadh closer to Washington by prohibiting China from building bases in the kingdom or pursuing security cooperation with Riyadh, the WSJ quoted officials as saying.
The White House, the US State Department, and the Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Saudi Arabia
Treaty
Security
Draft
Gulf Nations
Diplomatic Ties
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
Previous
