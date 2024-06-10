Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour

Middle East News
2024-06-10 | 05:50
High views
Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour
Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Monday, at the start of a regional tour to push for a much awaited Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken is expected to hold closed-door talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo before heading to Jerusalem later on Monday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AFP

