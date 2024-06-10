News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour
Middle East News
2024-06-10 | 05:50
Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Monday, at the start of a regional tour to push for a much awaited Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Blinken is expected to hold closed-door talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo before heading to Jerusalem later on Monday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Antony Blinken
Cairo
Egypt
United States
Israel
Gaza
War
Ceasefire
