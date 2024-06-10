Yemeni rebels say aid workers held over 'US-Israeli spy network'

Middle East News
2024-06-10 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemeni rebels say aid workers held over &#39;US-Israeli spy network&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemeni rebels say aid workers held over 'US-Israeli spy network'

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday said they had arrested a "spy network" working under the cover of humanitarian organisations, after aid workers including 11 UN staff were held last week.
 
"An American-Israeli spy network was arrested," the Iran-backed group's security wing said in a statement, adding that those held worked under "the cover of international organisations and UN agencies."

AFP

Middle East News

​Yemen

Houthi

UN

Iran

LBCI Next
US CENTCOM confirms Houthi missile strikes on two ships in Gulf of Aden
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-29

Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-09

Iran approves six candidates to run for president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-07

Houthis detain Yemenis working for organizations affiliated with UN and US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37

UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:29

Intel says 'timelines can change,' when asked about expansion in Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Israel 'reprimands' Slovenian ambassador for her country's recognition of the Palestinian state

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37

UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-04

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More