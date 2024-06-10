Yemeni rebels say aid workers held over 'US-Israeli spy network'

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday said they had arrested a "spy network" working under the cover of humanitarian organisations, after aid workers including 11 UN staff were held last week.

"An American-Israeli spy network was arrested," the Iran-backed group's security wing said in a statement, adding that those held worked under "the cover of international organisations and UN agencies."



AFP