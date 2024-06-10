Israel 'reprimands' Slovenian ambassador for her country's recognition of the Palestinian state

2024-06-10 | 13:26
Israel &#39;reprimands&#39; Slovenian ambassador for her country&#39;s recognition of the Palestinian state
Israel 'reprimands' Slovenian ambassador for her country's recognition of the Palestinian state

Israel on Monday reprimanded the ambassador of Slovenia over her country's recognition of a Palestinian state.

Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement that during a conversation with the Slovenian ambassador it was emphasized that the statehood recognition "does not promote peace, it encourages the Hamas terrorist organization, and it makes it difficult to promote a deal for the release of the hostages."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Slovenia

Palestine

