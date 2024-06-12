US military destroys two rocket launchers belonging to Houthis

2024-06-12 | 00:09
US military destroys two rocket launchers belonging to Houthis
US military destroys two rocket launchers belonging to Houthis

The US military said on Tuesday that its forces had destroyed two anti-ship cruise missile launchers in an area controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

US Central Command said in a post on X that the rocket launchers" posed an imminent threat to US forces, coalition forces, and commercial vessels transiting the area."

Reuters

