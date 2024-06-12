News
Fire in southern Kuwait kills at least 35
Middle East News
2024-06-12 | 03:43
Fire in southern Kuwait kills at least 35
Official media in Kuwait reported on Wednesday that at least 35 people have died in a building fire in the Mangaf area in the south of the country.
Reuters
Middle East News
Kuwait
Fire
Building
Death
Mangaf
Latest News
