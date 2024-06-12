Fire in southern Kuwait kills at least 35

2024-06-12 | 03:43
Fire in southern Kuwait kills at least 35
Fire in southern Kuwait kills at least 35

Official media in Kuwait reported on Wednesday that at least 35 people have died in a building fire in the Mangaf area in the south of the country.

Reuters

